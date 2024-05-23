Meghalaya: Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Earns Recognition at Global Spirits Masters Competition

SHILLONG: The Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, a gin produced in Meghalaya has been awarded the highest honor at the Global Spirits Masters Competition.

The gin, made using rainwater, triumphed over 110 brands from 55 countries around the world to claim the top prize.

It was featured at the London Wine Fair on May 21, 2024, in the United Kingdom, showcasing the flavors of Northeast India to the global spirits industry.

Created through a collaboration between the company’s master distiller and a Dutch partner, this gin is a blend of 12 native botanicals from Northeast India, it is a sipping gin that combines flavors with global appeal.