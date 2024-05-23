Meghalaya: Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Earns Recognition at Global Spirits Masters Competition
SHILLONG: The Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, a gin produced in Meghalaya has been awarded the highest honor at the Global Spirits Masters Competition.
The gin, made using rainwater, triumphed over 110 brands from 55 countries around the world to claim the top prize.
It was featured at the London Wine Fair on May 21, 2024, in the United Kingdom, showcasing the flavors of Northeast India to the global spirits industry.
Created through a collaboration between the company’s master distiller and a Dutch partner, this gin is a blend of 12 native botanicals from Northeast India, it is a sipping gin that combines flavors with global appeal.
The gin contains a unique mix of botanicals such as Kaji Nemu from Assam, Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya, smoked tea from Manipur, cardamom from Sikkim, and juniper berries from Eastern Himalayas.
This special blend captures the diverse flavors of the Northeast region, providing a sipping gin experience that appeals to a global audience.
Cherrapunji Gin is currently being sold in Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, with plans for a broader launch across Northeast India.
The gin was introduced in the Assam market following a positive response in Meghalaya. It is already available in Arunachal Pradesh and will soon be offered to consumers in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and selected international markets.
The bottle features illustrations depicting the vibrant life of the locals in Cherrapunji and Mawsynram. It includes images of a Mandarin picker, a colonial-era Bedford bus, a red panda, bamboo forests, monoliths, and more, showcasing the essence of this tranquil rainy region.
These elements help capture the unique charm and culture of the region.
