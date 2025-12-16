Assam: Doomdooma youth earns PhD in Astrophysics from TIFR Bengaluru

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Udeepta Deka, son of Late Tapan Deka and Jonali Saikia Deka, has qualified for PhD degree from the prestigious institute, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru, for his thesis ‘Microlensing of gravitational- waves as new tool for Astrophysics.’ His PhD advisor was Prof Parameswaran Ajith.

Udeepta did his BSc (Hons) from Ramjas College and MSc (Physics) from Jubilee Hall, University of Delhi. Gravitational waves provide a new way to study the universe. They act as ‘sirens’ to measure cosmic expansion and help us understand the origin and future of the universe.

