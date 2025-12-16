Assam News

Assam: Doomdooma youth earns PhD in Astrophysics from TIFR Bengaluru

Udeepta Deka, son of Late Tapan Deka and Jonali Saikia Deka, has qualified for PhD degree from the prestigious institute, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences,
TIFR Bengaluru
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Udeepta Deka, son of Late Tapan Deka and Jonali Saikia Deka, has qualified for PhD degree from the prestigious institute, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru, for his thesis ‘Microlensing of gravitational- waves as new tool for Astrophysics.’ His PhD advisor was Prof Parameswaran Ajith.

Udeepta did his BSc (Hons) from Ramjas College and MSc (Physics) from Jubilee Hall, University of Delhi. Gravitational waves provide a new way to study the universe. They act as ‘sirens’ to measure cosmic expansion and help us understand the origin and future of the universe.

Also Read: Gauhati University researcher completes PhD on ban theatre legacy

Doomdooma youth
TIFR Bengaluru

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com