Meghalaya: Landslides Halt Traffic on National Highway-6

SHILLONG: In a dramatic turn of events, continuous heavy rains have unleashed massive landslides in Meghalaya, leading to a complete halt in vehicular traffic on National Highway-6, which serves as a vital link between Guwahati and Silchar. The incessant downpour has triggered several landslides in the Lumsulum and Ratacherra regions, severing a crucial transportation artery and causing significant disruptions.
According to reports, the relentless rainfall over the past few days culminated in landslides that have rendered the highway impassable. The landslides have created a precarious situation for hundreds of passenger and goods vehicles now stranded on the highway, with travelers left waiting indefinitely for the route to be cleared and traffic to resume. The natural disaster has not only disrupted travel plans but also posed serious challenges for the transport of essential goods and services between these key locations.
Eyewitnesses describe scenes of chaos and frustration as drivers and passengers find themselves unable to proceed with their journeys. The halted traffic stretches for miles, and those affected have voiced concerns over their safety and well-being as they await assistance. With no immediate end to the rainfall in sight, the situation remains tense.
Local authorities have been quick to respond, mobilizing teams to assess the extent of the damage and begin the arduous task of clearing the debris. Emergency response units and disaster management teams are working around the clock to ensure that the affected areas are made safe and that the road can be reopened as soon as possible. Their primary focus is on restoring normalcy while ensuring the safety and welfare of those impacted by the landslides.
Efforts to clear the highway are underway, with heavy machinery being deployed to remove the debris and stabilize the affected sections of the road. Authorities are also coordinating with meteorological departments to monitor weather conditions and anticipate any further risks.
The current priority is to restore vehicular movement on National Highway-6, ensuring that stranded passengers can reach their destinations and that the flow of goods between Guwahati and Silchar resumes without further delays. Local communities and authorities are hopeful that with concerted efforts, the highway will soon be operational again, mitigating the disruption caused by this natural disaster.
