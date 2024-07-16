Manipur: 10 KCP-N Militants Arrested; Kidnapping Victim Rescued

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested 10 active members of an underground group, seized weapons and vehicles, and rescued a kidnapped person in two valley districts of the violence-hit border state of Manipur over the past 48 hours.
According to a Manipur police report issued Tuesday morning, security forces rescued a kidnapped person and arrested five members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party — Nongdrenkhomba (KCP-N).
The kidnappers were arrested in a successful operation at a hideout in Khongjom Tekcham Makha, under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district, on Monday, July 10.
Security forces recovered four 9mm pistols with 10 live rounds, eight additional live rounds, one 12-gauge shotgun round, one vehicle, and seven mobile phones from them.
The arrested members have been identified as Konsam Rohit Singh (23), Yanglem Bikash Meitei (24), Thangjam Chanba Singh (27), Moirangthem Anand Singh (37), and Keisham Nelson Singh (28).
However, the identity of the rescued person has not been disclosed.
In another operation on Sunday, five more members of the KCP-N involved in kidnapping and extortion were arrested along with weapons and ammunition. The arrests took place in Kakching Khounou, Kakching district.
In that operation, security forces seized two pistols, each with a magazine loaded with five live rounds, three mobile phones, three camouflage outfits, and a Bolero vehicle without a number plate.
The arrested KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) members are Soibam Lanchanba Meitei (25), Soibam Manoj Singh (27), Heisnam Dipak Meitei (39), Nameirakpam Nelson Singh (20), and Nongthombam Leishemba (23).
The arrested individuals, seized items, and the impounded vehicle are currently in police custody. Police have registered different cases for further investigation.
The arrest of these cadres marks significant blow to KCP (Nongdren Khomba) group. Security forces have reiterated their commitment and are focused on eradicating such threats from state. The investigation is expected to shed more light, helping dismantle their network.
