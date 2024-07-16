Manipur: 10 KCP-N Militants Arrested; Kidnapping Victim Rescued

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested 10 active members of an underground group, seized weapons and vehicles, and rescued a kidnapped person in two valley districts of the violence-hit border state of Manipur over the past 48 hours.

According to a Manipur police report issued Tuesday morning, security forces rescued a kidnapped person and arrested five members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party — Nongdrenkhomba (KCP-N).

The kidnappers were arrested in a successful operation at a hideout in Khongjom Tekcham Makha, under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district, on Monday, July 10.