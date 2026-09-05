Assam: Dr Antonia Mampilly laid to rest after years of service to sick and suffering

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: After 67 years at the service of the sick and suffering, the life journey of Sister Dr Antonia Mampilly, the region's widely respected doctor-nun of VG Hospital, came to a solemn close on Friday as she was laid to rest at the VG Hospital campus in Boiragimoth.

A large gathering of priests, nuns, doctors, hospital staff, patients, and well-wishers joined the funeral service to pay their final respects to the missionary doctor whose life was defined by compassion and selfless service.

A member of the Sisters of Charity of Saints Bartolomea Capitanio and Vincenza Gerosa (SCCG), Sr Dr Antonia, passed away at VG Hospital on September 2 at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness.

Born on June 10, 1935, at North Paravoor, Kerala, she joined the congregation in 1954 and made her First Profession in Kolkata in 1959 and Final Profession at Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, in 1964.

She returned to VG Hospital, Dibrugarh, in 1990 and later served as its Medical Superintendent. She remained involved in hospital documentation and government reporting until 2017.

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