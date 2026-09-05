Assam: Ghograpar-Tamulpur Road Turns into a Nightmare Amid Potholes and Waterlogging

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Ghograpar-Tamulpur road under the Public Works Department (PWD) in Nalbari district has reportedly deteriorated severely, with the Barajol Regional Students' Association alleging that the road has become a major source of hardship for the public.

The deplorable condition of the Ghograpar-Tamulpur road has once again raised questions over the development works undertaken by the government and the concerned department. Recently, following even light rainfall, water has accumulated to nearly knee-deep levels at several locations along the road, including in front of Nam Ghar at Rajpur Ajagara, near Barajol High School and at Sonkuriha Chowk, severely disrupting traffic movement.

For a long time, potholes, damaged stretches, and inadequate drainage at various locations along the road have caused considerable problems for regular commuters.

Also Read: Dhansiri River Erosion Puts Merbil Wetland, Kuruwabahi Satra and Farmland at Grave Risk