Assam: Dr. Babul Chandra Das Elected as 26th Burha Xatriya of Barpeta

A Correspondent

Barpeta: Dr Babul Chandra Das was elected as the 26th “Burha Xatriya”. Dr Babul Ch Das defeated his nearest rival Hemen Atoi Burabhakat by a margin of 1670 votes. Dr Babul Chandra Das got 3716 votes whereas Hemen Atoi Burabhakat got 2046 votes. There are a total of 15 xatra constituencies and 8410 voters. Among those 6029 voters cast their votes and 267 votes were cancelled and 5762 votes were considered as legal votes.

The first Xatradhikar (Xatriya) of Barpeta Xatra was Mathura Das Burha Aata. This position has been separated into "Burha Xatriya" and "Deka Satriya" since the Xatriya era of "Gobardhan Atoi." This seat of ‘Burha Xatriya’ remained empty since October 22, 2022 after the demise of Burha Xatriya Basistha Dev Sarma. Dr.Babul Chandra Das is the retired professor of Assamese of Madhab Choudhury college who is closely associated with Xatriya culture and tradition. The declaration of the election result was given by the Barpeta DC Rohan Kumar Jha. Along with Burha Xatriya, the xatra managing committee members, president, secretary were also elected to form the new xatra managing committee and the tenure of managing committee is 3 years. All the devotees of Barpeta greeted the new burha Xatriya of Barpeta satra with “naam - prasangas, gayan- bayans etc.

