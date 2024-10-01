Green Bodoland Mission' Pledge Ceremony To Be Held On Gandhi Jayanti at BTC Secretariat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a pledge taking ceremony under the Green Bodoland Mission (GBM) will be held at the BTC Secretariat. This initiative is a reflection of the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and environmentally conscious region. The event will be graced by the chief of BTC Pramod Boro.

The ceremony will begin with a welcome music performance by Dr. Gwmwthao (Serja), followed by an inaugural address. The Bodoland Peace and Happiness Mission team will then present a theme song dedicated to the cause. Remarks will be delivered by both the BTR CEM Pramod Boro and the Principal Secretary Akash Deep, leading into the formal pledge-taking ceremony.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to the mission, a special felicitation ceremony will be held for the writer and translator involved. The event will continue at the Bodofa Cultural Complex from 10am to 1pm, featuring an interactive session with the ‘Green Brigades’.

