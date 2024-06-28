CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Barpeta Xatra

Barpeta: Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev at Barpeta Xatra. Here, the Chief Minister officially opened the main prayer hall’s tin replacement. This tin roof has not been changed since 1962. This change of tin of the main prayer hall (kirtan ghor) was started with the aid of one crore which was sanctioned during Chief minister’s visit in Doul Festival. This work will be completed in the month of August. The Chief Minister also sat with the xatra managing committee and discussed about the development of the xatra. He also stated that the project of Patbausi Xatra will also start from the month of September. He then went to the Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital to talk about a number of issues pertaining to the medical college before making his way back to Guwahati late at night.

Also Read: Digboi Police Seize 116.8 GM of Heroin Haul, Arrest Couple in Narcotics Bust

Also watch: