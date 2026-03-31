Assam: Dr Bhubaneswar Deka receives Zikir Sadhana Award in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: Renowned academician, litterateur and Assam’s first researcher on Zikir studies, Dr Bhubaneswar Deka, was conferred the prestigious Lal Hussain and Lilimai Begum Memorial Zikir Sadhana Award 2026 at a programme held in Sivasagar.

The award was presented during a function held at the auditorium of Sibsagar Press Club, organized by the Bagh Hazarika Jagarana Mancha, Sivasagar District Committee, on Sunday. Receiving the award, Dr Deka said that Zikir songs, composed by Hazrat Ajan Fakir, are an inseparable part of Assamese culture, much like the Borgeets composed by Srimanta Sankardev. On the occasion, noted academician, writer and Vice-President of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Dr Jiban Kalita, unveiled a memorial volume titled ‘Soragurir Sur,’ edited by Naziullah Hazarika.

In the same programme, noted poet and writer Prema Gogoi unveiled a book titled ‘Samanwita Samajor Ruprekha’ by essayist Asad Ullah.

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