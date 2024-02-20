Assam: Dr Hitesh Deka released english version of Sharmistha Pritam’s novel ‘Rang’

NAGAON: Dr Hitesh Deka, noted educationist and the editor of Assamese daily ‘Dainik Asom’ ceremonially released ‘Beneath the Simolu Tree’ the English version of the Assamese novel ‘Rang’ penned by the differently abled Assamese novelist and writer Sharmistha Pritam at a prestigious function ‘Priya Pathok’ held at the auditorium of Nagaon Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

The book was published by Simon and Schuster, an international publications and translated by noted translator Ranjita Biswas. Former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and noted Physician Monalisa Goswami were also present in the programme as the special guests. The programme was mentored by Pranjal Kr Mahanta, the owner of Alibat Publications, Nagaon. While addressing the occasion, Dr Hitesh Deka asserted that the world is compacted with the people with mental disabilities and in contrary to it, Sharmistha Pritam is more mentally capable than thousands of others despite having physical disabilities. During the programme, former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, physician Dr Monalisa Goswami and other also spoke on the occasion.

