Assam: Draft electoral roll 2026 shows increase in voters across districts

Our Correspondent

TEZPUR: The Draft Electoral Roll–2026 under Special Revision was ceremonially published at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, by the District Commissioner-cum - District Election Officer, Ananda Kumar Das, in the presence of CDC, Naduar-cum-Additional District Commissioner (Election) Manash Saikia, Election Officer Ahmadullah Thakuaria, District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi, representatives of recognised political parties, and members of the media.

The qualifying date for the Special Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2026, is 1st January 2026. Since the final publication of the Electoral Roll-2025, a total of 21,490 new voters have been enrolled, while 15,203 shifted or deceased voters have been deleted, resulting in a net increase of 6,287 electors across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Sonitpur district.

Owing to the increase in the number of voters, the total number of polling stations has increased by 80, taking the total number of polling stations in Sonitpur district to 1,231 under Special Revision 2026.

The LAC-wise summary of form disposal as of 27 December 2025 is as follows. In 65-Dhekiajuli LAC, with 285 polling stations, 5,376 voters were enrolled and 4,357 were deleted, resulting in a net increase of 1,019 voters and a total electorate of 228,501. In 66-Barchalla LAC, with 251 polling stations, 4,495 voters were enrolled and 2,908 were deleted, leading to a net increase of 1,587 voters and a total electorate of 195,744. In 67-Tezpur LAC, having 225 polling stations, 3,531 voters were enrolled and 2,463 were deleted, resulting in a net increase of 1,068 voters and a total electorate of 180,885. In 68-Rangapara LAC, with 214 polling stations, 3,910 voters were enrolled and 2,335 were deleted, accounting for a net increase of 1,575 voters and a total electorate of 171,965. In 69-Naduar LAC, with 256 polling stations, 4,178 voters were enrolled and 3,140 were deleted, resulting in a net increase of 1,038 voters and a total electorate of 204,728.

Accordingly, as of date, the total number of electors in Sonitpur district stands at 981,823, comprising 485,155 male voters, 496,646 female voters, and 22 third-gender voters.

The period for filing claims and objections is from 27 December 2025 to 22 January 2026. Electors can verify their names in the draft electoral roll available online and submit claims or objections using the prescribed forms. The draft electoral roll can be viewed on the official district website at sonitpur.assam.gov.in. The Final Electoral Roll for Special Revision 2026 will be published on February 10, 2026.

HOJAI: Hojai Election District’s total electorate stands at 765,284, comprising 388,987 males, 376,290 females, and 7 third-gender voters. The release marks a crucial milestone in the election process, allowing eligible voters to check their inclusion and verify personal details such as name, age, address, and photograph. The district election authorities have called upon political parties, BLOs, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to actively participate in the verification process. Special attention is being given to elderly voters and the elimination of ineligible or duplicate entries.

NAZIRA: The total number of voters across the Sivasagar district’s three constituencies stands at 572,219. In the 95-Demow Assembly Constituency, the total number of voters is 179,210. This includes 44,004 male voters, 91,205 female voters and one voter belonging to the third gender. The constituency has a total of 230 polling stations.

The 96-Sivasagar Assembly Constituency has a total of 209,775 voters, comprising 103,430 male voters, 106,347 female voters and one third-gender voter. The number of polling stations in this constituency is 278.

Meanwhile, the 97-Nazira Assembly Constituency, which has 233 polling stations, has a total of 183,231 voters. Among them are 49,070 male voters, 94,159 female voters and two voters from the third gender.

Overall, Sivasagar district’s three Assembly constituencies together account for 280,598 male voters, 291,711 female voters and four third-gender voters. The total number of polling stations across the district is 741.

