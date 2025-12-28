Assam: Draft electoral roll reveal increase in voters across several districts

OUR BUREAU

HAFLONG: The draft electoral rolls have been published in 35 districts of the state today after the house-to-house special revision (SR).

The draft electoral roll for 113 Haflong (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was published on Saturday at the office of the Dima Hasao District Commissioner.

DC Munindranath Ngatey released the roll in the presence of representatives from various political parties and electoral officials.

DC Ngatey briefed attendees that the draft lists a total of 158,773 voters as of December 2025-a surge of 618 (0.39%) from the 158,155 voters recorded in June 2025. Among them, 630 are senior citizen voters, and 929 are voters with disabilities (PwDs).

The draft shows 78,641 male voters and 80,132 female voters. A total of 261 polling stations have been set up across the district, supported by 261 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 10 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and 1 Electoral Registration Officer. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication by February 2026.

SILCHAR : Following the special revision of the electoral roll, the draft voter list for Cachar district was published on Saturday, along with the rest of the state. Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, during a press conference, stated that the district had registered an increase of 21,957 voters, bringing the total number of voters in Cachar to 14,15,439. The number of doubtful (D) voters in the district stands at 3,304.

Among the seven Assembly constituencies in Cachar, Silchar recorded the highest number of voters at 2,22,351. The constituency-wise voter count is as follows: Lakhipur - 1,76,612; Udharbond - 1,93,437; Borkhola - 2,08,251; Katigorah - 2,19,185; Sonai - 1,96,065; and Dholai (SC) - 1,99,538. The number of polling booths in the district has increased from 1,551 to 1,732.

In neighboring Karimganj district, the total number of voters in the four Assembly constituencies is as follows: Sribhumi - 9,71,916; Karimganj North - 2,72,917; Karimganj South - 2,91,256; Patharkandi - 1,85,509; and Ratabari (SC) - 2,22,234. The total number of polling centres in Karimganj is 1,187.

In Hailakandi district, the total number of voters across the two Assembly constituencies is 4,94,879. Hailakandi segment has 2,20,763 voters, while Algapur-Katlicherra has 2,74,116 voters. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Jain informed that the number of polling centres in the district has increased from 612 to 623.

ORANG: The draft electoral roll for the 2026 Assembly Elections in Udalguri district was formally published on Thursday. The district administration has urged citizens to carefully verify their details and submit any objections or corrections within the stipulated period.

Announcing the development at a press conference in the conference hall of the Udalguri Deputy Commissioner's office, Pulak Patgiri, Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, stated that the draft voter lists for all four Assembly constituencies-Bhergaon, Udalguri, Mazbat, and Tangla-have been made available for public scrutiny.

According to official data, Bhergaon Assembly Constituency has 1,64,645 registered voters across 203 polling stations. Udalguri constituency has 1,74,948 voters with 210 polling stations, while Mazbat has the highest number of voters at 1,89,143, supported by 213 polling stations. Tangla constituency comprises 1,85,862 voters, with 239 polling stations set up to facilitate the electoral process.

Releasing the gender-wise breakup of voters, the Deputy Commissioner reported: Bhergaon: 80,857 male, 83,785 female, 3 third-gender voters; Udalguri: 86,292 male, 88,655 female, 1 third-gender voter; Mazbat: 93,831 male, 95,310 female, 2 third-gender voters; Tangla: 91,469 male, 94,393 female, no third-gender voters.

Highlighting the importance of accuracy in the electoral roll, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to all eligible voters to examine the draft list thoroughly. He advised that any discrepancies, omissions, or corrections should be reported within the prescribed time through the designated channels. The publication of the draft electoral roll is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and inclusiveness in the democratic process, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the district.

