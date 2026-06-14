Silchar Municipal Corporation Polls Likely Before Durga Puja as Electoral Roll Process Begins

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The stage is being readied for the much-awaited maiden municipal corporation election in Silchar as the State Election Commission has notified the schedule for ward-wise preparation, updation, and publication of electoral rolls for the forthcoming election to the Silchar Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Minister Kaushik Rai said that the State Government was ready to hold the civic body poll before Durga Puja, which is scheduled in October. The term of the erstwhile municipality board expired in 2020, and though the board was upgraded as a corporation a few years back, the civic body poll kept getting delayed for reasons unknown.

As per the schedule notified by the Assam Municipal Corporation, the Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on June 29. Claims and objections relating to the Draft Electoral Rolls may be submitted up to July 6. The last date for disposal of claims and objections has been fixed as July 13, while the Final Electoral Rolls will be published on July 15.

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