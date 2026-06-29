Massive eviction to solve waterlogging problem in Silchar: Minister Kaushik Rai

A Correspondent

Silchar: Initial work, including soil testing for the much-awaited flyover in Silchar, would begin within a few weeks, as a budget proposal estimating Rs 147 crore for land acquisition compensation had already been sent to the chief minister for final approval, Minister Kaushik Rai stated.

Addressing a leading citizens’ meeting convened by Barak Valley Development Department Minister Krishnendu Paul here in Silchar, Rai further said that a massive eviction drive would be undertaken very soon to mitigate the waterlogging problem in Silchar. He further added that the process for holding the Silchar Municipality Corporation election had already been initiated and the civic body poll, pending for the last six years, would be held before Durga Puja. Paul, on the other hand, said proposals forwarded by the leading citizens of all three districts of Barak Valley would be treated as a basis for chalking out a roadmap for the region’s development. “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working relentlessly for the overall development of the state, and he sincerely wishes Barak Valley a part of this progress,” Paul said and added that the Barak Valley Development Department itself is proof that the present government was serious enough to put the region on the development orbit. Paul mentioned that he had undertaken a series of infrastructure development projects and sought advice from leading citizens to enhance the effectiveness of the schemes.

Apart from two ministers, MP Parimal Shuklabaidya, MLAs Dr Rajdeep Roy, Rajdeep Goala, Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha, Kishor Nath and Amiyo Kanti Das were also present in the interactive session. Leading citizens like Padmashree Dr Ravi Kannan; Dulal Mitra, former president of Silchar Bar Library; entrepreneur Mahaveer Jain; former chairman of Silchar Development Authority Manjul Deb; and others forwarded various proposals.

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