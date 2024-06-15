Assam: Dramatic 8-Hour Rescue of Man on High-Voltage Pole in Bajali District, Demands Helicopter

PATHSALA: A man climbed up a high-voltage electric pole, staying there for 8 hours in Bajali district. The incident occurred near the Gaila toll gate in Bhawanipur.

A large number of villagers came to the spot and requested him to come down and informed the local police. As per reports, the man has been identified as Sanjay Mashi of West Bengal. The Bajali police with fire fighters and SDRF team reached the spot to rescue him.

The SDRF team also climbed up the electric post, where the man fought with them and also demanded a helicopter from Indian Army to rescue him. A team of police force from West Bengal, rescued him after 8 hours.

A police official said, “The man is from West Bengal. He climbed up the electric pole in the morning and was rescued in the evening. During rescue operations, he demanded a helicopter from Indian Army. It was very difficult to catch hold of him, and was equally risky for us.”

