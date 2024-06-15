Assam: NCPCR Grievance Redressal Camp in Dhubri Addresses 500+ Complaints, Issues 126 Disability Certificates

DHUBRI: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights organized a Grievance Redressal Camp and Bench at Dhubri Government Boys’ HS School here on Friday.

The camp organized in collaboration with the State Commission for Protection of Child Right & District Administration, Dhubri with the collective co-operation of Social Welfare Department, Inspector of Schools, Health, P&RD, Legal Authority, Juvenile Justice.

In the camp, the received 500 plus complaints, of which 74 placed before the bench were referred to the concerning departments for redressal, while 126 disability certificates were issued out of 149 registration.

5 disability equipment were distributed, 39 bank accounts were opened while 3 applications were received for inclusion of names in the ration cards and 30 applications for Aadhaar cards.

A total of 79 children had undergone a health checkup by a team from Rastriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram in the camp.

A meeting was also held regarding the redressal camp at the venue which was chaired by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dipti Mali and NCPCR member Ajay Kumar Dutta, SCPCR member, Mouchumi Brahma, Mandana Sasoni and District Legal Authority Secretary, Asma Rehman also addressed the meeting.

Dibakar Nath in his speech said that there are numerous issues to be solved regarding Child Rights and more initiatives are to be taken regarding Child Rights in the district. He further mentioned that through the collective efforts of all the concerned departments the Redressal cases of child rights could be solved and all the registered cases would be tried to dispose as soon as possible.

Ajay Kumar Dutta in his speech informed that child-related problems are there and NCPCR would try to dispose the received cases within one or two weeks. He further mentioned that more than 700 cases has been registered till date in the district itself out of which the most common cases are child labour and child marriage which are related to POCSO and in this regard it can be done in cooperation with CWC.

He urged upon the concerned departments to emphasize on population census of the district which would again help to gain more information about children who are victims of violation of their rights.

Asma Rehman, Secretary of District Legal Authority said that awareness is necessary to save children from getting deprived of their basic rights and every citizen should try to help and rescue children who are in distress.

Also Read: Assam: IMD Forecasts Rainfall Across Northeastern India

Also Watch: