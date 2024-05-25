Tezpur University students performed a street play titled “Silent Killer,” against drug abuse

Tezpur: The 2nd-semester students of the B.Ed program in the Department of Education at Tezpur University performed a street play titled “Silent Killer,” highlighting the dangers of drug addiction. The play was directed by drama teacher of the department Pulak Goswami, with significant contributions from the Art Teacher, Biswajit Sarmah in makeup, costume and set design.

The performance took place at the main entrance gate of Tezpur University and attracted a diverse audience, including students, faculty members, local residents and passersby. Through a series of captivating scenes and thought-provoking dialogues, “Silent Killer” vividly portrayed the devastating effects of addiction to substances like heroin, cocaine and other illicit drugs on individuals, families and society as a whole.

The student performers delivered powerful portrayals, demonstrating how a promising young life can become ensnared in the vicious cycle of substance abuse and the immense turmoil endured by their loved ones. The realistic and emotive performances evoked profound emotions from the audience, highlighting the physical and mental deterioration, financial hardships and increased risk of criminal activities that often accompany drug addiction. The play resonated with the poignant quote by Donald Lynn Frost: “Drugs take you to Hell disguised as Heaven.”

Moreover, the play emphasized the importance of rehabilitation, support systems, and professional assistance for those struggling with addiction, underscoring the need for a compassionate approach to help them recover and reintegrate into society. The success of the street play was attributed to the unwavering support of the Head of the Department, Dr. Sashapra Chakraborty and other esteemed faculty and members of the Department of Education.

