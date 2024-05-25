Assam: Mangaldai laundry boy makes his way to OIL Super 30 to prepare for IIT and NIIT through JEE

MANGALDAI: A teenaged laundry boy, whose smiling face bears the strong determination in his mind to climb the ladder of success despite his struggling life since his birth, finally made his way to the ‘OIL Super 30’ to prepare for IIT and NIIT through JEE. As this boy has acquired the true meaning of the ‘dignity of labour’ in his practical life as his father has been earning the livelihood by a petty laundry shop in a corner of Chilarai Bazar at Mangaldai, he often spared his time from study period to extend a helping hand to his father by taking the iron from his father and keep himself busy in ironing that too with a smile on his face.

This laundry boy is Rajen Baitha, son of Ganesh Baitha and Mina Devi of Gerimari village of Mangaldai town. He has come out successfully in the recently declared class XII examination under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Darrang securing overall 82.2 per cent and 98 marks in Computer Science. His ardent desire for engineering led him to appear in the test conducted for qualification into the ‘OIL Super 30’ and ensured his one year coaching under OIL Super 30 at Nagaon- the sixth center of OIL Super 30.

Earlier in his class X examination under CBSE from JNV, Darrang, he had secured 83.6%. His elder sister too completed her HS final examination last year securing first division and qualified for the scooty from the State government while the younger sister too completed her HS final examination in Arts under AHSEC this year.

Office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle namely president Bhargab Kumar Das and secretary Mayukh Goswami congratulated Rajen Baitha for his achievement. Secretary of Mangaldai Town Club Hiren Deka also congratulated him.

