Tezpur University to Host Brainstorming Session on Geographic Indications to Boost Local Products

Tezpur: Focusing on the promising prospects of products with Geographic Indications (GIs) status from Assam, a brainstorming session shall be hosted on June 18, at Tezpur University.

The programme is an outcome of a collaboration between Tezpur University Intellectual Property Rights Cell (TUIPR Cell) and Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati. This programme has been catalysed and supported by Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam. The programme will bring together visionaries, experts, and stakeholders to explore innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of GI status, and motivate farmers and craftsperson associated with each product to become an Authorized Users and proudly display the GI tag on their packaged products.

An exhibition was also organized as part of the programme to foster a conducive atmosphere for the exchange of innovative concepts, help remove bottlenecks and pave the way for seamless commercialization of both granted and potential GIs. Various crafts persons and Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs) working on 33 granted GIs of Assam such as Muga Silk of Assam, Assam Orthodox Tea, Tezpur Litchi, Judima, Bodo Eri Silk etc., are anticipated to take part in the event and showcase their products in the exhibition.

Attendees will benefit from the collective wisdom of around 100 Authorized Users and Registered Proprietors of GIs, alongside experts from various core and practical areas. These will include discussion on the laws covering GIs, prerequisites for becoming an Authorized User and obligations; adapting innovative industrial designs to facelift GI tagged products in domestic and international markets and improving product packaging towards sustainable alternatives as important marketing strategies.

