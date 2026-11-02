Assam: Drug awareness programme held in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An awareness meeting was organised on Saturday at Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Numaligarh Regional Students' Union (AASU), in collaboration with the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Administration.

The programme was organised with the objective of eradicating the serious menace of drugs and intoxicating substances from society, particularly protecting the younger generation from falling prey to drug addiction and creating awareness among the general public about its harmful consequences.

Officials of the Bokakhat Police Administration, office-bearers of the Numaligarh Regional Students' Union, teachers of the school and more than a hundred students participated in the awareness meeting.

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