Assam: Drug haul in Mazbat; 105 kg ganja seized in Udalguri district

TANGLA: Acting on a tip off, Mazbat Police impounded a consignment of 105 kg suspected cannabis (ganja) from a jungle near Bogribari village along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Udalguri district on Monday night. According to reports, the impounded contraband was later brought to Mazbat Police Station and Mazbat police have further launched an investigating into the matter. However, no arrests have been made in this regard.

Sources added that cannabis is cultivated in thick forest areas along the Assam-Arunachal border and Mazbat area is often used as transit route for smuggling the cannabis to other parts of state and country.

