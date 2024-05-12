Assam: Drugs seized in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: The Margherita police led by SDPO Margherita Shambhavi Mishra made a significant seizure of drugs from different locations under Margherita sub division in Tinsukia district during past 6 days, the latest being the seizure of 905 grams of heroin with the arrest of 3 criminals along with the apprehension of a drug supplier named Bablu Ahmed s/o Sah Ahmed resident of Namgang Muslim Para near Bibi Mazar on Thursday and Friday. Previously the police team recovered 516 grams of drugs under Lekhapani PS in two separate operations. A detailed interrogation is going on to unearth all his network and linkages.

