Assam: Drugs worth Rs 14 crore seized in Lakhipur

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A successful joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police led to the recovery of a huge quantity of smuggled narcotic substances. Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen on Thursday informed the media that the police along with the Assam Rifles conducted a raid based on some concrete inputs at Tolengram village in Lakhipur constituency bordering Manipur. Sen said that they recovered heroin weighing 1.88 kg concealed in 154 soap cases and 10 thousand Yaba tablets. Police arrested a person, identified as Zavien Diffe, a resident of Jiribam, Manipur. Price of the seized substances in the international market was estimated at Rs 14 crore, Sen claimed.

