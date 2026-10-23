Assam: DSP Khargeswar Rabha found dead in Bongaigaon hotel room

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Panic prevailed in Bongaigaon after the recovery of the body of Khargeswar Rabha, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, from a closed room at Hotel Jahnabi Regency of Bongaigaon on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, Bongaigaon SSP Numal Mahatta said that Rabha was on official leave and had arrived in Bongaigaon alone on October 18. “As per our information now, he was staying in Room No. 102 of Hotel Jahnabi Regency and had driven to Bongaigaon himself.”

According to sources, Rabha’s family members had been unable to contact him for the past two days, which raised concern among them. His wife and son later tracked his mobile phone and found that he was in Bongaigaon. They subsequently reached the town and, with the help of Bongaigaon police, went to the hotel, where his body was recovered from the closed room in a partially decomposed condition.

Prabin Baisya, Managing Director of Hotel Jahnabi Regency, told the press that Rabha had ordered his last meal on October 20. “Our hotel staff were busy with Durga Puja arrangements and had not paid attention to the guest’s movements or visitors to his room. So, we can’t say exactly what happened to him,” he said. He added that they had handed over all CCTV footage to the police for investigation.

Rabha hailed from Boko and was residing at the Special Branch Residential Complex in Kahilipara, Guwahati. Police have started an investigation into the incident. SSP Mahatta said that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. “The actual cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem examination,” he added.