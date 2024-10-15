Assam: Durga idols immersed in Demow river

A Correspondent

DEMOW: After five days of the Durga Puja celebration, on Sunday, the immersions of Durga idols were done in the Demow River. There were 8 Durga Puja in Demow town area this time. This year’s Durga Puja was less joyous due to the rain. The Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja is one of the oldest Durga Puja in the Demow area. A Jeevant Durga Puja Mahaotsav was organized at World Peace Retreat Centre at Barua Changmai Gaon, Demow from October 10 to October 12. A cultural procession was taken out by different Puja committees in Demow on Sunday afternoon and 8 Durga idols of Demow Town area were immersed in Demow River on Sunday afternoon. Security was beefed up in Demow and its surrounding areas during Durga Puja. The officials of Demow Municipal Board, Demow Police Officials, SDRF officials along with administration officials were present in the immersion area.

