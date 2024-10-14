Assam: Remarkable Achievements by NFR Workshops

Guwahati: The Dibrugarh and New Bongaigaon rolling stock workshops under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have made significant strides in service improvement and operational efficiency. These accomplishments underscore NFR's commitment towards providing upgraded train coaches and freight wagons, delivering operational excellence in the transportation system.

Notable achievements of the Dibrugarh Workshop include the modification of 13 coaches with R3 air hose pipes, attaining a total count of 59 coaches till now, during the financial year. The workshop also completed a set of piping arrangements for air suspension and FIBA modifications for 15 coaches, reaching a count of 58 nos. for the financial year till now. Modifications in air brake pipes and fittings with upgraded flexible hoses are also implemented in 21 coaches thus having a total count of 85 coaches till now. Additionally, fire detection systems were installed in four LHB AC coaches reaching a total count of 37 nos. A record of 255 supervisors participated in a Vigilance Awareness Program, while a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) exhibition highlighted models made from scrap materials. Efforts to promote cleanliness and awareness about plastic pollution were also conducted under the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign.

In terms of coaching activities, Dibrugarh Workshop out-turned 58 nos. coaches (including LHB & ICF), surpassing the Railway Board’s target and supplying 31 ICF and 35 LHB coach sets. In the wheel shop, 540-wheel sets were overhauled, contributing to enhanced maintenance operations. A total of 14 NMGHS coaches have been turned till now during this FY including the conversion of one ICF coach to an NMGHS coach.

The New Bongaigaon Workshop also demonstrated excellence in achieving milestones, including the first-time repairing of a refrigeration van and the successful turning out of a 1600 HP DEMU rake in a new blue colour scheme that will reduce the periodic maintenance time significantly. The workshop designed and developed an in-house test bench for the pressurized flushing system to address passenger complaints. A total of 60 coaches were turned out after Periodic Overhaul (POH), and 144 wagons were equipped with twin-pipe air brake systems. The wheel shop supplied 117-wheel sets to divisions, with additional sets ready for dispatch. New Bongaigaon Workshop also ensured 100% implementation of Railway Board modifications in all coaches and wagons and contributed to scrap disposal by depositing nearly 380 MT of ferrous and 66 MT of non-ferrous scrap, including five condemned wagons.

As safety is a paramount motive for train operations both the workshops remain committed to service excellence, safety, and sustainable operations on behalf of NFR. The zone has taken several initiatives including regular maintenance of coaches and wagons for safe train running and to provide a smooth riding experience to the passengers.