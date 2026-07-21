Assam: DYFI, AIDWA Protests in Bongaigaon Backing Sonam Wangchuk

A CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Protests in support of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk intensified in Bongaigaon on Sunday as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a demonstration against the government.

The protesters alleged that the government has failed to give due importance to Wangchuk’s democratic movement and demanded that the authorities take an appropriate decision on his demands.

The demonstrators expressed solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and praised his efforts for environmental protection and his advocacy on behalf of millions of students across the country. They urged the government to respond positively to his movement and address the issues he has raised.

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