Thousands of youths rally in Itanagar backing Sonam Wangchuk, demand crackdown on exam paper leaks

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ITANAGAR: Thousands of youths organised a protest rally in Itanagar on Monday in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded stringent action against alleged examination paper leak scams.

The rally, organised by a youth group, began at Akashdeep and concluded at IG Park. Participants carried placards and raised slogans backing Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike along with members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The protesters alleged that repeated examination paper leaks had undermined the credibility of competitive tests and eroded the confidence of students and job aspirants. They demanded greater transparency and accountability in the examination system, action against those responsible for alleged paper leak cases and reforms to ensure free and fair examinations.

The rally concluded peacefully, with participants reaffirming their support for Wangchuk's campaign and vowing to continue their agitation until measures were taken to strengthen the integrity of competitive examinations.

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