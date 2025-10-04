Assam: E-rickshaw drivers protest against Journalist in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Bokakhat, on Friday, a group of e-rickshaw drivers staged a strong protest on the main road against portal journalist Chandan Hazarika, accusing him of acting like police, humiliating an e-rickshaw driver in a public place, obstructing e-rickshaw operations, and aggressively publishing false news.

The protesting drivers raised slogans demanding his expulsion from the journalists’ association and dismissal from the news portal he worked for. The e-rickshaw drivers’ association also lodged an FIR against Chandan Hazarika at the Bokakhat police station.

On Thursday, journalist Chandan Hazarika allegedly misbehaved with e-rickshaw drivers while reporting news. Later, bowing to the protest of the e-rickshaw drivers’ association, the journalist publicly apologized. Meanwhile, according to information received from the concerned news portal, journalist Chandan Hazarika has been released from his position.

