Nilotpal Bora Questioned for Alleged Threats to Journalists at Zubeen Garg’s Residence

Guwahati: Singer Nilotpal Bora was summoned to Dispur Police Station on Thursday following allegations that he threatened journalists outside the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

The incident reportedly took place during media coverage at Garg’s home, where Bora is accused of intimidating reporters and urging others to break their cameras. Disturbed by the confrontation, members of the press subsequently lodged a formal complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Dispur Police Station, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. Sources indicate that questioning of the singer has already begun, with further legal steps likely as the probe continues.

The episode has sparked debate over press freedom and the growing tensions surrounding ongoing events linked to Zubeen Garg’s passing, drawing both public and media attention.