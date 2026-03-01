Assam: Eco-Hackathon held in Haflong to mark National Science Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: To commemorate National Science Day, an Eco-Hackathon cum Exhibition was organized at the Cultural Institute Hall premises, Haflong, on Saturday under the Environment Education Programme, aiming to promote environmental awareness and innovative thinking among students and youth.

The programme was organized by the Helping Everyone Live and Prosper Society (HELP Society), the District Nodal Agency for Dima Hasao. The initiative was implemented by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council under the Science and Technology Department, Government of Assam, with support from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

Students from 35 schools participated in the event, showcasing creative ideas and practical solutions to address environmental challenges. Participants presented models and concepts on waste management, plastic reduction, water conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development.

The programme was graced by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngate, Surojeet Das, District Coordinator of the District Nodal Agency (DNA), Dima Hasao, and two teachers. The Eco-Hackathon provided a platform for young minds to critically analyze local environmental issues and propose workable solutions. Projects were evaluated by judges based on innovation, feasibility, and relevance to the district’s needs.

Speakers highlighted the importance of involving youth in environmental protection and fostering scientific thinking at the grassroots level. They emphasized that such initiatives not only create awareness but also nurture a sense of responsibility towards nature and sustainable living.

