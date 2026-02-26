Haflong: Residents halt construction work on East-West Corridor in Dolaichunga

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Tensions prevailed at Dolaichunga village near Harangajao after at least fifty affected families stopped the ongoing construction work of the East–West Corridor on Wednesday.

The villagers alleged that they had not received compensation for their properties and loss of livelihood caused during the construction process. According to them, several assurances were given earlier, including by ministers, but the promises are yet to be fulfilled.

The affected families said they were not against the development project and do not wish to disrupt the progress of the corridor.

However, they claimed they were left with no option but to resort to peaceful protest as repeated appeals to the authorities yielded no concrete result. Many residents expressed concern over their deteriorating financial condition, stating that their primary sources of income have been severely affected. They urged the concerned departments to intervene immediately and release the pending compensation to prevent further hardship.

The protesters appealed to the authorities to honour their commitments and address their grievances at the earliest, warning that continued neglect could deepen the crisis faced by the deprived families.

Also Read: HAFLONG: Villagers seek urgent road safety measures on SS road stretch