Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain Enhances Gargaon College with Air Conditioning, Distributes Nijut Moina Scheme Forms During Educational Event

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College hosted a live telecast programme for the Chief Minister’s Nijut Moina Scheme, an initiative launched by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently. The scheme aims to combat child marriage and promote girl education by providing monthly stipends to girl students. These stipends include Rs 1,000 for students in Classes 11 and 12, Rs 1,250 for degree students, and Rs 2,500 for post-graduate students, with the goal of empowering girls by ensuring their continued education and financial support. Following the telecast, a speech was delivered by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College. Dr Mahanra highlighted the objectives and initiatives of the Nijut Moina Scheme, emphasizing its role in empowering girl students and preventing child marriages by providing them with access to education and financial assistance. Diganta Konwer, Head of the Physics Department, also spoke on the significance of the scheme, reinforcing its potential benefits for the community.

The event was moderated by Dr Rimjim Borah, Nodal Professor for the scheme. Sushanta Borgohain, the MLA of Thowra Assembly Constituency, attended the programme and delivered a speech that underscored the scheme’s benefits and objectives. In a significant boost to educational infrastructure, he promises to provide air conditioning system in Academic Gallery of Gargaon College. He has also distributed application forms of ‘Nijut Moina Scheme’ to the girl students present at the event. The programme witnessed participation from more than 500 girl students, along with teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

Also Read: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Announces Six Special Awards for Community Contributions Ahead of Independence Day

Also watch: