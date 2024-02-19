ATTSA unit submits information letter to Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav

DEMOW: The ATTSA, Demow Branch, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Rajabari/Deoriting Garden Unit, and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha, Rajabari Garden Unit, submitted an information letter to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar on Friday. In the information letter, they stated that the Rajabari Tea Estate is under Assam Chah Nigam and is on lease.

A meeting was organised in the Rajabari Public Club house on February 15, 2024, where the Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Chah Karmachari Sangha, and ATTSA took an important decision. In the information letter, they stated that a couple of democratic protest programmes would be held on certain dates.

Also Read: Solve problems of Bodo medium students: All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU)

Also Watch: