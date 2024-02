Guwahati: The Crime Branch of Assam Police arrested one more person in connection to the investigation of forgery in the land records. Juri Sharma, the Sub-Registrar in charge in the Chandrapur Revenue Circle of Kamrup Metropolitan District. The officer was sent for judicial custody on Wednesday after two days of questioning.

