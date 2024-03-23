Lok Sabha election: Election Observer Dinesh BV Badgujar holds meeting in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Indian Revenue Service Officer Dinesh BV Badgujar, who is the Election Expenditure Observer for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency chaired a meeting in presence of Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Superintendent of Police V.V. Rakesh Reddy and various department heads and organizations involved in the election expenditure monitoring cell for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He also addresses the Flying Squad Team and Static Surveillance Team to remain alert regarding illegal distribution of cash, gifts, liquors, intimidation of voters or any other anti-social actions during election.

He also directed different departments and security forces to conduct search operations and keep watch on suspicious activities. In case any irregularity is noticed in election expenditure or any complaint related to election expenditure, the expenditure observer can be called on the 6901119904 number. The expenditure observer urged the voters to cooperate in the smooth conduct of elections.

