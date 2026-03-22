Assam: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with festivity and Devotion in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Along with other parts of the country and state, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in Nazira town and several areas of Nazira co-district, including the bordering region of Geleki.

On the occasion of Eid, arrangements were made for congregational prayers at the Nazira Eidgah ground. Thousands of devotees gathered to offer the special Eid prayers. The congregational prayer was led by Maulana Fariduddin Ahmed Qasimi, Imam of Nazira Sadar Mosque, while Abdur Rahman conducted the proceedings. After the prayers, devotees offered special supplications for peace and harmony in Assam and across the world.

Also Read: Assam: Governor Acharya extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, calls for unity and harmony