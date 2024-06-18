OBITUARY Lakhijit Das

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The former Vice-President of the Students' Union of Biswanath College, B. Barooah College's best athlete, bodybuilder, trainer of yoga-pranayam, Secretary of Sarvajanik Burhigang Ras Mahotsav, the office-bearer of the Central Committee of Ek Saran Bhagwati Samaj and the President of Biswanath District Coor-dination Committee of Asam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Lakhijit Das passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati this morning. He was 70 years old at the time of passing.

Born in 1955 at North Moralgaon village of Biswanath Chariali, he established a Jatiya Vidyalaya named Srimanta Shankar Guru Jatiya Vidyalaya in 1995 at Burhigang and was associated with the school till his death. Besides, he was also a prominent actor in the Bhaona culture.

Local people took out a procession through Biswanath Chariali town with his body to pay respect to the departed soul. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

