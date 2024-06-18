Dima Hasao Chairman Mohet Hojai Attends Rabindra Nritya and Sangeet Competition on Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary

Haflong: The Chairman of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Mohet Hojai attended Rabindra Nritya and Rabindra Sangeet Competition organized across the state on the occasion of 163rd Birth Anniversary of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore under the initiative of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, Government of Assam at Haflong Govt College auditorium on Sunday.

The opening session was started with the lighting of lamp and paying floral tribute to the portrait of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore by the Chief Guest Mohet Hojai and guests of honour Sarbojit Thaosen, Principal, Haflong Govt College; Dr Shyamananda Choudhury, Prof.Haflong Govt College; Samir Mazumder, Principal,Govt, Gilrls’ HS and Niranjan Bathari, renowned singer .

All the speakers equivocally appreciated the organizers for organizing such competition in Dima Hasao while highlighting the importance of such completion. Mohet Hojai in his speech said ‘music is the medicines for all diseases’ and that music can shape any society in good way. He appealed to all section of the society to encourage our next generation in preservation of culture and tradition in true sense.

Despite continuous downpour, a good number of participants from Hatikhali, Langting Kabiguru Rabindranath Tag, Maibang, Mahur, Harangajao took part in the competition. Earlier, all the guests and judges were felicitated by the co-ordinator Pankaj Deb while Rajat Nath conducted the opening ceremony.

