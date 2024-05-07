Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 27.34% of voter Turnout till 11 am

GUWAHATI: According to the most recent polling data, during the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam had a voter turnout of 27.34 percent across its four constituencies by 11:30 am.
Among these, Kokrajhar had the highest turnout at 28.28 percent, followed by Dhubri at 27.77 percent. Barpeta came in third with 27.19 percent, while Guwahati had a slightly lower turnout at 26.25 percent.
These numbers show that voters are actively participating in the democratic process during this important phase of the elections.
However, there's been a report of a technical issue with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Beltola High School polling booth in Guwahati.
In the election scenario, Kamrup Metropolitan stands out as an important constituency with a large number of voters. The constituency has a total of 1,055,684 eligible voters, representing a diverse range of demographics.
Out of these voters, 515,052 are male, 540,596 are female, and there are 36 individuals who identify as third gender. A notable aspect is the addition of 15,960 new voters aged between 18 to 19 years, indicating a growing participation of youth in the democratic process.
Moreover, the constituency includes 8,212 voters who are over 85 years old, highlighting the significance of representing elderly voters. Additionally, the presence of 912 service voters adds to the diversity of the voting population.
Voting began for the third phase of the general election, covering 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.
Polling started at 7:00 am in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4). It's worth noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Surat seat without contest.
