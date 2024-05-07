Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 27.34% of voter Turnout till 11 am

GUWAHATI: According to the most recent polling data, during the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam had a voter turnout of 27.34 percent across its four constituencies by 11:30 am.

Among these, Kokrajhar had the highest turnout at 28.28 percent, followed by Dhubri at 27.77 percent. Barpeta came in third with 27.19 percent, while Guwahati had a slightly lower turnout at 26.25 percent.

These numbers show that voters are actively participating in the democratic process during this important phase of the elections.

However, there's been a report of a technical issue with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Beltola High School polling booth in Guwahati.