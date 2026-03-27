Assam Election 2026: 13 Candidates to Contest Three Seats in Biswanath District

A total of 16 candidates had initially filed nominations across the three assembly seats under the Biswanath election district. One candidate's nomination papers were subsequently rejected during scrutiny.

On the final day of withdrawal, two more candidates stepped back — Hifzur Rahman (Independent) from the 70-Biswanath Assembly constituency and Prabin Baishya (Independent) from the 71-Behali (SC) Assembly constituency — bringing the confirmed field down to 13.