Assam Election 2026: 13 Candidates to Contest Three Seats in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT
Biswanath Chariali: The final candidate count is in for Biswanath district ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026. With two independent candidates withdrawing their nominations on Thursday, a total of 13 candidates will contest across the district's three assembly constituencies.
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A total of 16 candidates had initially filed nominations across the three assembly seats under the Biswanath election district. One candidate's nomination papers were subsequently rejected during scrutiny.
On the final day of withdrawal, two more candidates stepped back — Hifzur Rahman (Independent) from the 70-Biswanath Assembly constituency and Prabin Baishya (Independent) from the 71-Behali (SC) Assembly constituency — bringing the confirmed field down to 13.
Five candidates will contest the Biswanath seat:
Pallab Lochan Das – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Jayanta Bora – Indian National Congress (INC)
Ananta Gogoi – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Shahidul Alam – Gana Suraksha Manch
Teharu Goud – Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
The contest features an unusually wide spread of parties, with the AAP and JMM adding new dimensions to what might otherwise have been a straightforward BJP-Congress fight.
Four candidates will contest the reserved Behali seat:
Munindra Das – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Gyanendra Sarkar – CPI (ML)
Pawan Pran Ravidas – Gana Suraksha Party (GSP)
Ajay Kumar Singh – Independent