Flood preparedness meeting held at Tamulpur DC office ahead of monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A meeting on flood preparedness in view of the upcoming monsoon season was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Tamulpur. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Simi Karan, IAS.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the coordination of emergency services, protection of critical infrastructure, road communication systems, management of relief camps, damage assessment, and reporting mechanisms.

Also Read: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in Guwahati; authorities brace for floods, landslides