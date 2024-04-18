Assam: Election campaigning in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency ends

DIBRUGARH: The high-voltage elections campaigning of all the three candidates in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency ended at around 5 pm on Wednesday. AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar took out a bike rally in the town with huge supporters while INDIA bloc candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi also participated in a rally in the town with his supporters. BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the final public rally at Chiring Chapori in Dibrugarh town.

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is going to witness a triangular contest with BJP stalwart and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and AAP’s Manoj Dhanowar and INDIA bloc candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The seat has been dominated by tea tribe community and they play a major role in deciding the fate of candidate in the upcoming polls. A total of 16,50,706 voters are there in Dibrugarh and they will cast their valuable votes on April 19.

