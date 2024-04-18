BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency ends campaign on an ‘all pervasive’ note

Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate contesting from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, drew curtains of the election campaign here on Wednesday. The energetic campaign by Sonowal spanning over weeks evoked energetic response from people of all walks of life. A local from Dibrugarh, Sonowal has been successful in connecting with all communities, all regions of the constituency, resulting a popular narrative of ‘Sarbatre Sarbananda’ in Dibrugarh, which means Sarbananda Sonowal all over Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency (LSC) in this elections.

On the last day of electioneering for the first phase of General Elections, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed four public meetings including one at Greenwood Tea Estate under Nij Kanai Panchayat, at Nirmaligaon under Chiring Dayinijaan Panchayat, at Running Gate before culminating at the popular Chiring Chapori Bihu ground.

After weeks of hectic electioneering in the constituency, the popular mood is a result of Sarbananda Sonowal’s demeanour as a gentle, sensitive, devout, rooted and an able administrator who has performed and delivered for the welfare & development of the people & the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior leader from BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “People of Dibrugarh has always blessed me with their love and support. It is them who has created this persona called Sarbananda Sonowal. As I seek their support in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, I am overwhelmed by the popular mood in support of BJP. This is what the Modi Ki Guarantee has delivered - welfare for people, development of the state, and a vision for the future. Our report card of past ten years has proven how welfare schemes has transformed the lives of people from all communities, whether they are from Moran, Matak, Chutia, Ahom, Gorkha, Mising, Sonowal Kachari, Tea community or from any other communities. Our Dibrugarh constituency reflects what the idea of Bharat is, how under PM Modi ji we are working towards Viksit Bharat with ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ as our driving ethos. Our strength lies in the diversity, our strength lies in our vibrant socio-cultural fabric, our strength in mother nature’s blessings with her resources, and to power these strength we are united by a spirit of compassionate brotherhood. We share a collective vision to transform Dibrugarh as Viksit Dibrugarh as meaningful contributor of Viksit Assam and ultimately, Viksit Bharat. It is imminent that people are in mood to sustain this journey, with a resounding expression in favour of Narendra Modi ji in this election.”

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of ten legislative assemblies including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Naharkatia, Moran, Digboi, Chabua-Lahowal, Khowang, Tingkhang, Makum, and Duliajan. Sonowal addressed many public meetings across the nook and corner of the Dibrugarh LSC where he interacted with people from all communities, from all backgrounds. This helped many people, especially first time voters, to realize the persona of Sarbananda Sonowal as a candidate that is committed to the cause of welfare of the people and development of the country.

The hectic parleys during the first phase of Lok Sabha election of Dibrugarh swayed the mood of the people. During the campaign trail, Sarbananda Sonowal pitched for development initiatives, preserving the rich heritage of Assam, conserving the identity & securing the rights of indigenous people, continue work for the welfare of the people and ultimately committing to a vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Such positive arguments swayed the popular mood in favour of Sarbananda Sonowal, evoking a spontaneous response of ‘Sarbatre Sarbananda’.

