Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha appeals to Muslims to vote for BJP in Karimganj Lok Sabha seat

Silchar: In an unusual ‘hybrid campaign’, the Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha was seen sharing dias with the BJP leaders to woo the Muslims to vote for the ruling party candidate Kripanath Mallah in Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. Purkayastha, who was still a Congress representative in the state Assembly but declared his allegiance to the BJP government, attended a meeting convened by the Maimal (Muslim fisherman community) Election Conduct Committee at Bakrihaor in Algapur along with the Hailakandi BJP president Swapan Bhattacharjee and appealed the Muslims to vote for Mallah. Purkayastha highlighted the schemes the BJP government had taken up for the welfare of the Maimal community and assured job reservation for them. Later Purkayastha, the three times Congress MLA from North Karimganj, said, the grand old party had been suffering from strong leadership. He was compelled to shift his allegiance only because of the fact that the Congress had no future while the BJP was the only platform that provides ample scope for working for the people. Making a scathing attack on APCC president Bhupen Bora who recently claimed that he would be the next Chief Minister, Purkayastha said, Bora was day dreaming as his party was facing an acute survival crisis in the state.

