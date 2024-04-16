Assam Elections: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Jorhat to support Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Star campaigner of the Congress Party, Priyanka Gandhi, is set significantly impact in Assam with her visit to Jorhat on Tuesday to support the party’s candidate Gaurav Gogoi.
The Congress General Secretary will land at Jorhat airport and travel straight to Titabor to take part in a series of roadshows.
Gandhi’s involvement in the campaign underscores the Congress party’s continuous attempts to secure victory in Assam.
After her rallies in Titabor, Priyanka will depart for Agartala in the afternoon, concluding her regional outreach.
Earlier, the grand-old party has announced 40 star campaigner for the Lok Sabha elections.
Some of the well-known figures listed as star campaigners include senior party members like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh.
The list also features well-known personalities such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Debabrata Saikia, among others.
The INC has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India, officially submitting a list of prominent leaders who will gather support for the party, as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA-cum-president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi has also started his campaign to support Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat constituency.
Gogoi urged the public to caste their votes in favour of Gaurav Gogoi. Additionally, he expressed his opinion that they can be certain that the citizens of the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat are morally upright. The people will vote for Gaurav Gogoi and teach the BJP a lesson.
He said the people of Assam have decided to defeat the BJP this time to protect the country and their interests. The Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi also opined that Himanta Biswa Sarma is running the government by borrowing crores of rupees.
