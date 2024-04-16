Assam Elections: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Jorhat to support Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Star campaigner of the Congress Party, Priyanka Gandhi, is set significantly impact in Assam with her visit to Jorhat on Tuesday to support the party’s candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

The Congress General Secretary will land at Jorhat airport and travel straight to Titabor to take part in a series of roadshows.

Gandhi’s involvement in the campaign underscores the Congress party’s continuous attempts to secure victory in Assam.

After her rallies in Titabor, Priyanka will depart for Agartala in the afternoon, concluding her regional outreach.