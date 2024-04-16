Mizoram Elections: 6,500 Polling Personnel, 3,000 Policemen, 12 CAPF Companies Deployed

AIZAWL: A senior election official announced that for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram, over 6,500 polling personnel, more than 3,000 policemen, and 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.
Voting for the only Lok Sabha seat in the state will take place all at once on Friday.
Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Madhup Vyas, stated that the election commission is prepared to conduct the Lok Sabha polls.
He said that the 6,500 polling personnel will participate in the upcoming polls, and they have already undergone two rounds of training.
He mentioned that the third and final training session for polling personnel will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vyas mentioned that polling personnel, assigned to 168 polling stations, will be sent to their respective stations on Wednesday, with the rest dispatched on Thursday.
He revealed that the Election Commission has arranged for security, deploying 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including 7 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 3 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 2 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), in addition to over 3,000 state policemen, for the Lok Sabha polls across the state.
The CEO reported that there are 1,276 polling stations and 4 additional polling stations set up across the state, out of these, 751 are located in rural areas and 525 in urban areas.
He said that there are 14 vulnerable polling stations and 5 critical polling stations, primarily Top of Form
located in areas near inter-state and international borders.
There are six candidates contesting for the single Lok Sabha seat: one from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), one from the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), one from the Congress party, one from the BJP, one from the People's Conference (PC) party, and an independent candidate.
