Mizoram Elections: 6,500 Polling Personnel, 3,000 Policemen, 12 CAPF Companies Deployed

AIZAWL: A senior election official announced that for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram, over 6,500 polling personnel, more than 3,000 policemen, and 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

Voting for the only Lok Sabha seat in the state will take place all at once on Friday.

Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Madhup Vyas, stated that the election commission is prepared to conduct the Lok Sabha polls.