Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tourist season to close in May

GUWAHATI: The elephant safari and jeep safari services at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will close on May 1 and 16, 2024, respectively.

The DFO of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park, issued a general notice to this effect today. The KNP authorities took the decision by taking the inclement weather and internal road conditions of the national park into consideration. With the closure of elephant and jeep safaris, the tourist season (2023–24) in the KNP will close.

