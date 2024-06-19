Assam: Eleven Years Old Goes Missing From West Karbi Anglong

HAMREN: In a surprising development, an 11-year-old boy has gone missing. A missing complaint has been filed by the family members regarding the development.

The incident reportedly took place in the West Karbi Anglong District of Assam. An 11-year-old boy named Tinku Das went missing from the location. The boy is a resident of the Kheroni Thana Colony of the West Karbi Anglong district.

The boy had reportedly gone missing since last Saturday. The family members mentioned that he had left home to go for his tuition on June 15, but has failed to return home yet. Being unable to track him down, the family had approached the local police. But almost five days after the incident, even the police have failed to find any details of the whereabouts of the missing 11-year-old.

The family members are now stricken with grief because of the incident. They have appealed to the public and media to help them with any information about the missing boy. They have also requested that anyone with any information about Tinku Das can contact the local police with the information or call 7896839109.

Previously, a woman who had gone missing from her home in Jamugurihat has triggered a sensation in the region. The mother of two has remained untraceable for three months now and a missing complaint has been filed at the Itakhola Police Station.

The incident took place in the Jaysiddhi Madhupur Village of Naduar. Nitu Devi Barua, aged 27 years, wife of Bubu Nath has been missing for the last three months. This development triggered a sharp sensation among the local people while the family members were disturbed for not knowing her whereabouts. Bubu Nath was forced to file a missing complaint at the Itakhola Police Station for his wife. But even though a complaint was registered and an investigation initiated into the matter, the police have also failed to find any details regarding her current location or where she disappeared.